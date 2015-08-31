BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne
Aug 31 Changchun High & New Technology Industries Group Inc
* Says board agrees unit to increase investment in biotech firm Mucosis B.V in the Netherlands by 580,948.8 euros ($650,778.85)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Iynb73
($1 = 0.8927 euros)
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.