Aug 31 Fengfan Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire various assets for a combined 14.4 billion yuan ($2.26 billion) via cash, share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 13.9 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1fQXaJf

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3760 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)