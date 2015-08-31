Aug 31 Hedy Holding Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Focus Media for 45.7 million yuan ($7.17 million)via cash, asset swap and share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says company to be vehicle for Focus Media listing

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JGMJzS

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3760 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)