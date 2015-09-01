UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Co Ltd
* Plans to invest 500 million yuan ($78.53 million) to set up a unit in Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Uohpfg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3671 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.