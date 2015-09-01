Sept 1 Lvjing Holding Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise 10.05 billion yuan ($1.58 billion) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish working capital

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept. 2

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KoVODQ; bit.ly/1fTiiyF

