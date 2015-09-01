BRIEF-Geneva Finance says unit enters into partnership agreement with Janssen insurance
* Geneva finance ltd- entered into a supply agreement with Janssen insurance limited
Sept 1 Lvjing Holding Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise 10.05 billion yuan ($1.58 billion) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish working capital
* Says shares to resume trading on Sept. 2
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KoVODQ; bit.ly/1fTiiyF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3630 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
