BRIEF-Geneva Finance says unit enters into partnership agreement with Janssen insurance
* Geneva finance ltd- entered into a supply agreement with Janssen insurance limited
Sept 1 Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd
* Says gets banking regulator approval to appoint Liu Xinyi as vice chairman
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley