BRIEF-Geneva Finance says unit enters into partnership agreement with Janssen insurance
* Geneva finance ltd- entered into a supply agreement with Janssen insurance limited
Sept 1 Guoyuan Securities Co Ltd
* Says board approves to adjust its proprietary trading size to 10.5 billion yuan ($1.65 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JuDh3o
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3630 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Geneva finance ltd- entered into a supply agreement with Janssen insurance limited
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley