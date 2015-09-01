BRIEF-Geneva Finance says unit enters into partnership agreement with Janssen insurance
* Geneva finance ltd- entered into a supply agreement with Janssen insurance limited
Sept 1 Yango Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 2 billion yuan ($314.32 million) bonds
* Says unit plans to acquire a real estate development project in Shanghai for 1.25 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JJgunS; bit.ly/1KCH2bn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3630 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Geneva finance ltd- entered into a supply agreement with Janssen insurance limited
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley