Sept 1 Yango Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 2 billion yuan ($314.32 million) bonds

* Says unit plans to acquire a real estate development project in Shanghai for 1.25 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JJgunS; bit.ly/1KCH2bn

