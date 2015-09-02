** Engineering co Diploma down c.4.4 pct in hefty volumes, 2nd top loser on the FTSE-250 index & heading towards sharpest one-day fall in nearly 4 mnths

** Co says currency hedging contracts to expire next year and be replaced by more expensive ones, next FY's oper margins to be impacted

** Diploma's hit from movement of Australian dollar and Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar so far have been largely mitigated by existing hedges

** Likely to see 2016 consensus downgrades, RBC Capital Markets writes in a note

** Engineering firms have suffered large losses over past two years, as strength of pound & recently the dollar have eaten into profits

** Numis says FX headwinds have worsened in H2; Slashes 2015 EPS forecast by 5 pct to 36.8p & 2016 by 9 pct to 39.0p

** Stock is top loser on among peers on FTSE's industrial index with more than twice the 30-day daily avg volume traded in first 30 mins

** Co, a maker of industrial wiring systems and components, supplies engine-repair gadgets for Formula 1 cars & (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)