BRIEF-Shun Tak Holdings posts FY net loss of HK$587 mln
* Consolidated loss attributable to owners of company for year was HK$587 million (2015: profit of HK$745 million)
Sept 2 Everbright Securities Co Ltd
* Says to contribute 1.48 billion yuan ($232.58 million) to special account set up by China Securities Finance Corp
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JBmPk9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Consolidated loss attributable to owners of company for year was HK$587 million (2015: profit of HK$745 million)
LONDON, March 27 The Qatar Investment Authority, the Gulf Arab state's acquisitive sovereign wealth fund which has a major stake in the London Stock Exchange, (LSE) will continue to support the London exchange whether or not merger talks with Deutsche Boerse go ahead, its CEO said in London on Monday.