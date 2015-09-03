** Shares in London-listed mining cos among top FTSE 100 gainers in early trade following Rio Tinto's positive market outlook

** Co expects global steel demand to grow by 2.5 pct per year between now and 2030.

** Global miners Glencore, BHP Billiton, Anglo American, Antofagasta and Rio Tinto up 1-3 pct

** Traders also citing some short-covering in miners after a painful August

** Miners have borne the brunt of slowing Chinese growth, with most of them falling between 8 to 30 percent last month, except Antofagasta which was up c.6 pct

** FTSE 350 mining index has fallen 32 pct so far this year

** Crude oil, gold and silver prices fall on Thursday