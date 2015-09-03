** Public transport operator's shares down c.6 pct, one of the top losers on FTSE 250 mid-cap index after mixed FY results with a PBT beat and EPS miss

** Liberum analysts say the biggest disappointment was the postponement of the group's 100 mln stg bus operating profit target by one year

** Brokerage sees downside risk to consensus est. from the postponement of Bus profit target

** Co, however, reported a 11.1 pct rise in FY profit

(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)