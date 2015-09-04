Sept 4 Somboon Advance Technology Pcl

* Cuts 2015 sales growth target to 3-5 percent on weaker auto production due to sluggish economy, Napatsorn Kitaphanich, vice president told investors during earnings presentation

* Says overall auto production could rise to 2.2-2.3 million from target of 2 million this year

* Aims to produce more parts for eco-cars as productions of eco-cars are expected to rise strongly in the next two years Further company coverage: (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)