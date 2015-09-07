Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Sept 7 Guoyuan Securities Co Ltd
* Says plans to buy back up to 1.6 billion yuan ($251.32 million) worth of A-shares at up to 16.3 yuan per share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NcMbag
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3665 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.