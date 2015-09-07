UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 7 Wanda Cinema Line Corp
* Says August box office revenue up 35.0 percent y/y at 470 million yuan ($73.82 million)
* Says Jan-Aug box office revenue up 43.4 percent y/y at 4.07 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1M4T5Qn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3669 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.