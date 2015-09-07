Sept 7 Kaiser China Holding Co Ltd

* Says to acquire Youkia (Sichuan) Network Technology Co for 1.22 billion yuan ($191.68 million) via cash, share issue

* Says to raise up to 621 million yuan to fund acquisition, replenish capital

($1 = 6.3649 Chinese yuan renminbi)