** British publisher Pearson up c.2 pct & top gainer on the E300 media index after two brokerages upgrade the stock

** Investec raises to "add" citing sector underperformance & says dividend yield is good

** Pearson dividend yield about twice that of peer median as per Reuters data

** Kepler Cheuvreux raises to "buy" from "hold after carrying out case study that shows solid market share performance & says shorter-term risks appear manageable

** Co, hurting as academic budgets in Britain and the U.S. have been squeezed by cash-strapped governments, in July guided towards first increase in FY earnings since 2011

** Kepler Cheuvreux hikes TP to 1400p from 1300p based on higher-than-expected proceeds from recent sales of the FT and The Economist

** 9 of 22 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 8 "hold" and 5 "sell" or lower; their median PT is 1300p (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)