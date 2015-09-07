UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 7 Huafon Microfibre Shanghai Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to boost Jiangsu unit's registered capital by 200 million yuan ($31.42 million) to 350 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KA55ZZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3644 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.