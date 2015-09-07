Sept 7 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says August sales up 47.1 percent y/y at 12.4 billion yuan ($1.95 billion)

* Says wins two residential sites in China for a combined 205.3 million yuan, one commercial and residential site in Australia for A$110 million ($76.32 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QjNLqU; bit.ly/1VIxqPu

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3644 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 1.4413 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)