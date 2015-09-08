BRIEF-Egyptian Media Production City FY profit rises
* FY net profit EGP 55.5 million versus EGP 7.5 million year ago
(Adds company forecast) Sept 8 (Reuters)- eBook Initiative Japan Co.,Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Jul 31, 2015 Jul 31, 2014 Jan 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.94 2.37 7.00 - 7.50
(+24.5 pct) (+36.5 - +46.2 pct) Operating loss 75 mln 212 ml loss 200 mln - 0 mln Recurring loss 76 mln 213 mln loss 200 mln - 0 mln Net loss 76 mln 126 mln loss 128 mln - 0 mln EPS loss 15.23 yen 27.62 yen loss 27.85 yen - 0.00 yen EPS Diluted 26.74 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - eBook Initiative Japan Co.,Ltd. . To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3658.T
