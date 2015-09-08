** United Utilities up c.3 pct, top FTSE-100
gainer after SocGen raises to "buy" from "hold"
** Utilities co on track for sharpest two-day gain in nearly
4 mths following from Bernstein's upgrade to "outperform" from
"market-perform" on Monday
** SocGen says low RCV premium could fuel speculation of an
infrastructure fund bid approach, especially as co has strongest
balance sheet of 3 listed water co peers
** Co trades at forward P/E ratio of 19.3 vs Pennon
at 18.9 and Severn Trent 22.3
** 4 of 17 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 11
"hold" and 2 "sell" or lower; their median PT is 960p
