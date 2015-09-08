** Nanotechnology tools maker slides 21 pct to
their lowest in more than 4 years, after it cuts FY expectations
** Investec analysts expect the scale of reduction to be
between 7 pct and 10 pct for 2015/16E and 2016/17E.
** Co blames softer demand for industrial products in China
and pricing pressure in super conducting wire business.
** Oxford Instruments had cut 7 pct of its workforce in June
to reduce costs as trade sanctions hit sales in Russia.
** Most actively traded midcap stock, with more than
twice its 30-day daily avg volume having already gone through
** Stock was top loser on the FTSE All Share Electronic
Equipment Index
