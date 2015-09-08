** Standard Chartered recovers from post-Lehman lows to gain c.3 pct & is 4th top gainer on London's bluechip index along with broad rally in beaten down EM-exposed stocks across Europe

** Standard Chartered has had a troubled three years, hurt in part by weakness in many of its key emerging markets & in August reported 44 pct fall in H1 PBT

** HSBC, another Asia-focused bank, rises 2.4 pct & among top FTSE gainers

** Broader E300 banks index, which features 32 stocks, positive on Tuesday with all its components in green

** Rest of London peers also trading up: Barclays 1RBS & Lloyds gain 1-2 pct

** Chinese stocks up on Tuesday as a surge in late-afternoon buying helps erase early losses -- a positive indication for Asia-focused cos that have been battered by recent slowdown fears

** Standard Chartered's Hong Kong listing ended up 1.8 pct