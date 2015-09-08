UPDATE 5-Hong Kong chooses new Beijing-backed leader amid political tension
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
Sept 8 Tibet Urban Development And Investment Co Ltd
* Says wins bid for 49 percent stake and debts of Xi'an-based real estate firm for a combined 208.2 million yuan ($32.71 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KYtxmr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3657 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
* OGM approves cash dividend of EGP 0.145 per share for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oiQ8Sq) Further company coverage: