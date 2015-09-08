UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 8 Shenzhen Ellassay Fashion Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire East Light International Investment (Hong Kong) for 11.2 million euros ($12.50 million)
* Says trading of shares to resume on Sept 9
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QlLifJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.