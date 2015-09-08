Sept 8 Bluedon Information Security Technologies Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire two companies for 1.1 billion yuan ($172.80 million) via cash and share issue

* Says to raise up to 1.1 billion yuan in private placement to help fund acquisitions

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UyrXO1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3657 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)