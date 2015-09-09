Sept 9 Bangchak Petroleum Pcl

* Expects third-quarter net profit to be lower than in the second quarter due to weak margins and inventory loss, President Chaiwat Kovavisarach told reporters

* Expects third-quarter refining margin at $8 a barrel, down 15-20 percent from the second quarter

* Expects its refinery to run at average 115,000 barrels per day in third quarter, higher than 111,930 bpd in the previous quarter Further company coverage: (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)