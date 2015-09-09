Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Adds previous forecast) Sept 9 Nexyz Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full Year to Full Year to
Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2015
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.00 8.50 - 10.00 Operating 1.00 800 mln - 1.00 Recurring 1.00 800 mln - 1.00 Net 800 mln 400 mln - 500 mln EPS 62.79 yen 31.49 yen - 39.36 yen NOTE - Nexyz Corp runs sales agencies and advertising operations for satellite broadcasting service providers. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4346.T
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order