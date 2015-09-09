UPDATE 2-Weak trading, bleak commissions drag profits drown for China's brokers
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
Sept 9 Anhui Wenergy Co Ltd
* Says revises share private placement plan, to raise up to 2.38 billion yuan ($373.23 million) from 2.45 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UBbWqE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3768 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
* Trump vows to move on to tax cut legislation (Adds Trump quotes, lawmaker reaction)