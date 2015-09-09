UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
** Trucking company's shares up 33 pct at $47.25 after market
** XPO Logistics Inc agrees to buy Con-way for $3 bln, including debt, to expand its global contract logistics platform
** The $47.60/share offer represents a nearly 34 pct premium to Con-way's Wednesday close
** XPO Logistics' shares little changed at $34 after market
** Up to Wednesday's close, Con-way stock had fallen nearly 28 pct this year
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.