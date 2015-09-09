** Trucking company's shares up 33 pct at $47.25 after market

** XPO Logistics Inc agrees to buy Con-way for $3 bln, including debt, to expand its global contract logistics platform

** The $47.60/share offer represents a nearly 34 pct premium to Con-way's Wednesday close

** XPO Logistics' shares little changed at $34 after market

** Up to Wednesday's close, Con-way stock had fallen nearly 28 pct this year