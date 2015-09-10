** Dixons Carphone seen as opening up as much as 3
pct after the European electrical goods and mobile phone
retailer's Q1 sales beat consensus, helped by a strong home
market
** UK like-for-like sales rise 10 pct in 13 weeks to Aug. 1
helped by mobile phone sales and co upbeat about outlook on the
back of new iPhone models
** Sales in Nordic regions also healthy
** Stock an underperformer vs the index this year, down c.9
pct YTD & up to Wednesday's close stock trading at a c.24 pct
discount to StarMine Intrinsic Value estimate
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)