Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 10 Pegatron Corp
* Says August sales up 16.4 percent y/y at T$75.8 billion ($2.33 billion)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.5650 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order