** Oil companies and service providers fall heavily as oil prices drop below $48 per barrel
** Weak Japanese and Chinese economic data fuels concerns over global demand while a rating cut by S&P on Brazil also takes bite out of sector
** Oil prices have been dipping on concerns over a surplus of global supplies and lacklustre demand
** Oil support services down 3-5 pct, Tullow Oil down 3.8 pct, BG down 0.4 pct, Royal Dutch Shell falls 1 pct and BP drops 1.1 pct
** Oil services company Petrofac falls 1 pct while Amec Foster Wheeler sheds 1.2 pct
** Stoxx 600 Oil & Gas index falls 1.3 pct with Seadrill down 5.6 pct and among the heaviest decliners across major European shares
** Benchmark Brent crude oil futures fell by 0.4 percent to $47.42 per barrel at 0724 GMT. (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
WASHINGTON, March 23 Saudi Arabia is having "serious discussions" with the New York Stock Exchange about having the NYSE as one of the exchanges for state oil giant Saudi Aramco's IPO, the Saudi foreign minister told Fox News on Thursday.