** Oil companies and service providers fall heavily as oil prices drop below $48 per barrel

** Weak Japanese and Chinese economic data fuels concerns over global demand while a rating cut by S&P on Brazil also takes bite out of sector

** Oil prices have been dipping on concerns over a surplus of global supplies and lacklustre demand

** Oil support services down 3-5 pct, Tullow Oil down 3.8 pct, BG down 0.4 pct, Royal Dutch Shell falls 1 pct and BP drops 1.1 pct

** Oil services company Petrofac falls 1 pct while Amec Foster Wheeler sheds 1.2 pct

** Stoxx 600 Oil & Gas index falls 1.3 pct with Seadrill down 5.6 pct and among the heaviest decliners across major European shares

** Benchmark Brent crude oil futures fell by 0.4 percent to $47.42 per barrel at 0724 GMT. (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)