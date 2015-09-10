** Bookmaker William Hill shares down c.2 pct in
strong volumes & top loser on FTSE leisure index
** HSBC in a sector note about European gambling cos
downgrades only William Hill, saying it has most to do,
especially given M&A frenzy in industry
** Moves stock to "reduce" from "hold" & cuts TP to 335p
from 390p
** HSBC questions co's decision to pull back on marketing
spend this year, especially as it feels newly-merged, larger
rivals may soon outspend it & intensify competition
** Betfair & Irish rival Paddy Power agree
on 6 bln stg combination, Ladbrokes & Gala Coral to
create 2.3 bln stg giant, GVC to buy Bwin.party
for 1.1 bln stg
** William Hill unsuccessful earlier this year in convincing
888 to accept its 720 mln stg proposal
** HSBC also highlights some concerns about potential
pressures from new UK minimum wage
** More than a fifth of daily avg volume traded through in
less than 1 hr since open
