* S&P - Belize long-term foreign currency rating raised to 'B-' following completion of debt restructuring; outlook is stable
Sept 10 Yango Group Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auctions for a combined 407 million yuan ($63.82 million)
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 23 Investors eased off from "Trump trade" bets during the latest week, snatching the most money from bank sector funds in more than a year and stockpiling bonds, Lipper data for U.S.-based funds showed on Thursday. U.S.-based taxable bond funds absorbed $8.3 billion in cash during the week ended March 22, the most in eight months, while investors withdrew $1.3 billi