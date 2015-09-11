** Shares in Drax Group fall more than 3 pct after Goldman Sachs downgrades co

** Stock top loser on FTSE All Share Utilities Index

** GS cuts TP on stock to 230p from 300p, changes rating to "sell"

** Brokerage says Drax has underperformed the utilities sector by 35 pct YTD, reflecting falling power prices and unfavourable regulatory changes.

** "We highlight a further potential negative catalyst: the EU decision on regulation for Drax's final biomass unit." (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)