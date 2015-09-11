UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 11 Guangdong Alpha Animation And Culture Co Ltd
* Says unit signs agreement to invest 120 million yuan ($18.83 million) in a technology firm
* Says to boost Hong Kong unit's captal by $50.32 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Q5TP5E; bit.ly/1Mg305A
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.