UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
** Housebuilders Persimmon and Barratt Developments slides on the FTSE 100's leaderboard after weak UK construction data in July
** Persimmon falls 1.5 pct, Barratt Developments declines 1.2 pct while smaller rival Taylor Wimpey drops by 1.8 pct
** Among midcaps, Bovis Homes, Bellway & Redrow all down nearly 1 pct
** The amount of new housing built in Britain fell for the first time in more than two years in July, despite rising house prices.
** Thomson Reuters UK Homebuilding index falls 1.3 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February