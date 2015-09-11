** Housebuilders Persimmon and Barratt Developments slides on the FTSE 100's leaderboard after weak UK construction data in July

** Persimmon falls 1.5 pct, Barratt Developments declines 1.2 pct while smaller rival Taylor Wimpey drops by 1.8 pct

** Among midcaps, Bovis Homes, Bellway & Redrow all down nearly 1 pct

** The amount of new housing built in Britain fell for the first time in more than two years in July, despite rising house prices.

** Thomson Reuters UK Homebuilding index falls 1.3 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)