UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 11 Aotecar New Energy Technology Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($188.28 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition
* Says proceeds to be used to acquire AITS U.S., Air International Thermal (Luxembourg) and Air International Thermal (Belgium)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1gexIxq; bit.ly/1O5llTj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.