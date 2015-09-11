UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 11 Shenzhen Aisidi Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from Sept 14 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1F1cLBZ
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.