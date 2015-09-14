UPDATE 1-Rig contractor Ocean RIG files for bankruptcy protection in U.S.
March 28 Ocean RIG UDW Inc, a Cyprus-based rig contractor, filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court amid a deep and prolonged downturn in the industry.
* Greenlight Capital proposes GM change capital structure to "unlock substantial shareholder value"