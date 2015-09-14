BRIEF-Jordan's Ibn Al Haytham Hospital board proposes 15 pct dividend
* Board proposes dividend of 15 percent of share capital for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2ndrpho) Further company coverage:
Sept 14 Xizang Haico Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says its partly-owned unit HaisThera Scientific Fund signs agreement to invest in series B preferred shares of Israel's medical equipment research company New Pace
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1F8bKYQ
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Board proposes dividend of 15 percent of share capital for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2ndrpho) Further company coverage:
* Kadmon presents preclinical data supporting the therapeutic potential of rock inhibition in pulmonary fibrosis