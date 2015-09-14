Sep 14 (Reuters)
Comforia Residential Reit, Inc
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Jul 31, 2015 ended Jan 31, 2015 to Jan 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 4.95 4.10 4.90
(+20.7 pct ) (+2.1 pct ) (-1.1 pct )
Operating 2.54 2.13 2.48
(+18.9 pct ) (+1.3 pct ) (-2.3 pct )
Recurring 2.09 1.73 2.02
(+20.6 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) (-3.5 pct )
Net 2.09 1.73 2.01
(+20.6 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) (-3.5 pct )
EPS 4,408 yen 4,296 yen 4,250 yen
Div 4,403 yen 4,296 yen 4,250 yen
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3282.T