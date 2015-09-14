BRIEF-India cenbank releases April-June treasury bill issuance calendar
* India cenbank releases april-june treasury bill issuance calendar
Sept 14 Gree Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says adjusts share private placement plan, to raise up to 4.6 billion yuan ($722.43 million) from 6.0 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OpoX1G
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3674 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* India cenbank releases april-june treasury bill issuance calendar
* Cfsh Urban Development Small Loan Co., ltd reached financing cooperation with Tibet Trust Co., Ltd