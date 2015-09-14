UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 14 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong unit plans to invest in New Zealand's Silver Fern Farms Beef for about NZ$311 million ($196.52 million)for 50 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Y2a3CL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.5825 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.