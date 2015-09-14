BRIEF-Kadmon presents preclinical data supporting therapeutic potential of rock inhibition in pulmonary fibrosis
* Kadmon presents preclinical data supporting the therapeutic potential of rock inhibition in pulmonary fibrosis
Sept 14 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd
* Says plans to issue 460 million yuan ($72.25 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ipfonp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3671 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Kadmon presents preclinical data supporting the therapeutic potential of rock inhibition in pulmonary fibrosis
WASHINGTON, March 28 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are considering a renewed push to pass legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare sometime in the next month, lawmakers and aides said on Tuesday after the collapse of the effort last week.