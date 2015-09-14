Chaebol reform at forefront of S.Korea presidential campaign - again
* Presidential frontrunner Moon vows to empower investors at family-owned chaebols
Sept 14 Tong Oil Tools Co Ltd
* Says unit in deal to acquire 96 percent stake in U.S.-based cutters wireline service
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1glwlNH
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Presidential frontrunner Moon vows to empower investors at family-owned chaebols
DUBAI, March 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.