Sept 14 Fujian Zhangzhou Development Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1 billion yuan ($157.07 million) in share private placement to fund projects, boost working capital

* Says its shares to resume trade on Sept 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FHIMu0; bit.ly/1NyRH94

