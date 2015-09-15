Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 15 Guangdong Zhengye Technology Co Ltd
* Says to acquire Shenzhen JiYin Technology Co Ltd for 530 million yuan ($83.24 million) via cash, share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 320 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, replenish working capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KbBZdK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3668 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)