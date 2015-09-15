Sept 15 Guangdong Zhengye Technology Co Ltd

* Says to acquire Shenzhen JiYin Technology Co Ltd for 530 million yuan ($83.24 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 320 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, replenish working capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KbBZdK

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3668 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)