BRIEF-Gemdale's contract sales up in March and January-March
* Says contract sales up 74.2 percent y/y in March at 17.2 billion yuan ($2.49 billion), up 62.9 percent y/y in January-March at 33.3 billion yuan
Sep 15 (Reuters) Healthcare & Medical Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
7 months and 23 days 6 months 6 months
ended Jul 31, 2015 to Jan 31, 2016 to Jul 31, 2016
LATEST COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 546 mln 735 mln 735 mln
(+34.7 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Operating 277 mln 364 mln 316 mln
(+31.3 pct ) (-12.9 pct ) Recurring 74 mln 301 mln 253 mln
(+303.6 pct ) (-15.8 pct ) Net 73 mln 301 mln 253 mln
(+309.7 pct ) (-15.8 pct ) EPS 1,068 yen 2,501 yen 2,105 yen Div 610 yen 2,500 yen 2,100 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3455.T
DUBAI, April 6 Dubai's Drake & Scull International (DSI) plans to begin talks with banks in May about its existing debt and seek financial backing for new projects, Chief Executive Wael Allan told Reuters on Thursday.
* Says its unit sold 4 percent stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank for 1.89 billion yuan